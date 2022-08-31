Local couple donates tree Neena decorated for Festival of Trees to honor her

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- We have a small Christmas tree in the lobby at WAOW right now. It was a tree that Neena decorated for the annual Festival of Trees event.
The local couple, who wish to remain anonymous, bought the tree a few years ago because they were huge fans of Neena’s and they love watching WAOW.
They stopped by yesterday to give us the tree to honor Neena while giving each of us a wonderful memory to share.
One look at the tree and you will see they accomplished both! The tree is beautiful. What an incredible gesture.
Thank you so much from all of us here at WAOW.