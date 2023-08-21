 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Marathon, Calumet, Manitowoc, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What did Neena Pacholke mean to you?

Neena Pacholke station

Neena Pacholke

WAUSAU — Sunday, August 27th will mark one year since we lost our beloved coworker and friend, Neena Pacholke.

To mark the day, we want to hear from you about what Neena meant to you, and what she meant to this community.

You can send in your thoughts to news@waow.com. If you'd like to make a video, you can send it to News 9 through Facebook Messenger.

Anything you send in may be used in a piece we're putting together that will run Sunday.

And from the News 9 crew, we want to express a sincere thank you for all the love and support you've shown over the last year.