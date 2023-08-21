What did Neena Pacholke mean to you?

WAUSAU — Sunday, August 27th will mark one year since we lost our beloved coworker and friend, Neena Pacholke.
To mark the day, we want to hear from you about what Neena meant to you, and what she meant to this community.
You can send in your thoughts to news@waow.com. If you'd like to make a video, you can send it to News 9 through Facebook Messenger.
Anything you send in may be used in a piece we're putting together that will run Sunday.
And from the News 9 crew, we want to express a sincere thank you for all the love and support you've shown over the last year.