Rep. Van Orden tours farms, talks goals in Stevens Point area

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin's newest member of Congress stopped by rural Stevens Point Wednesday.
Republican Derrick Van Orden represents the state's third congressional district and now sits on the House's Agriculture Committee.
Van Orden said he's the first representative from Wisconsin to sit on the committee in a decade.
Because of that, he intends to become the "cheese king" of Congress.
"We do not have a dairy expert in the United States Congress right now," explained Van Orden. "And I think it's paramount for our district, in particular, in the state of Wisconsin, generally, who is the dairy expert of Congress. That's what I'm going to focus on for that one part of my portfolio, which is the Ag Committee."
As part of a district-wide tour, he met with several Stevens Point farmers and several Auburndale students.
Van Orden also said he plans to meet with senator Tammy Baldwin in the near future to work on bipartisan support for Wisconsin.