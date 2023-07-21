Repair work forcing closure of ATV trail in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Major trail rehabilitation work in Langlade County is forcing a closure to a popular ATV trail.
Starting Monday at noon, the ATV trail from Fraley Road (Intersection 43) east to Highway 64, and the ATV trail from Badger Ranch Road to intersection 44 will be closed.
Cody Brauner, a forester with the Langlade County Forestry Department, said they need to get heavy equipment on the trails to do some rebuilding and reshaping.
They don't have a set date for when that trail will reopen.
The White Lake area can be accessed using existing road routes by following Fraley Road south to County Highway P then remain on County Highway P approximately 6 miles to the Wolf River State Trail.