Research shows that ticks can carry CWD

WAUSAU (WAOW) - It's well known you can get Lyme disease from a tick bite, but research shows that ticks can also carry Chronic Waste Disease.
Which brings up the question: Can ticks spread the disease deer to deer?
"It's possible that when another deer ingests that tick, the deer could become infected," said Daniel Storm, research scientist with the Wisconsin DNR.
Experts say that this may have been happening for years because the research has never been done.
"It's likely been happening since CWD came to Wisconsin, which is now 10-15 years ago," said Gregory DeMuri, professor of infectious disease with UW-Madison.
Storm was also a part of the study. He says they don't think a CWD-carrying tick can transmit by bite, but instead they're focusing on what happens when a deer eats an infected tick.
"Ticks are going to be around the ears, the back of the head and the face of the deer," Storm said. "It's very common for deer to especially during the same social group to groom one another."
When the deer grooms itself, it makes it much easier to ingest one of these ticks.
Right now, it's known that only deer ticks and blacklegged ticks can carry the disease and researchers are digging more into how the transmission happens.
"They have to ingest or inhale CWD in some way. They have to get the prions into their body," Storm said. "What this research shows is that one possible mechanism is through these infected ticks."
Experts say that there should be no danger to humans if a tick bites us or it gets ingested because there has not been a case of CWD in humans.
"I think there is no need to panic whatsoever," DeMuri said. "One thing that is really evident is the CWD has not made the jump from deer to human. There's just been no reported case in Wisconsin."
Now that researchers know that there's some data about ingestion of ticks and what they carry, they're focusing more on if the ingestion itself can spread the disease.