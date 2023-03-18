Residents celebrate state championship

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) For the first time ever, the Newman Catholic Cardinals are state champions, finishing with a record of 27-4, and many fans packed the Kohl Center to show their support, but back in Wausau, the party was still going strong.
Brett, a patron at Loppnow's Sports Bar, said, "It means a lot to the school, and to the local area, brings more attention. But it's all about the kids, getting them back in sports, back on the court, playing." Referring to the return of high school basketball to where it was before the pandemic.
Loppnow's was one of just many places where residents could enjoy a cold brew, and witness history at the same time. Summer McFaul watched the game from Wiggly Field in Schofield, and was happy to see the Wausau area being represented state-wide. McFaul saying, "It was really awesome, it was very good to see a local team get that."
And the funny thing is, neither of them went to Newman. Brett went to Wausau West, and Summer went to D.C. Everest, but both of them had no problem putting local rivalries aside to celebrate a neighborhood team capturing Wisconsin high school basketball's ultimate prize.