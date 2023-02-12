Residents Enjoying Warmer Weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coming off of one of the warmest Januarys on record, February doesn't seem to be much different, with temperatures entering the 40s across most of Central Wisconsin, and residents took advantage.
Sam Andrekus, an area resident, said, "I took the dogs to the park, and just enjoying as much as we can outdoors, and hopefully some of these shops start opening up soon."
Jeff Grip was also out enjoying the weather, him and his wife going for a walk about Oak Island Park. Grip said, "We walked a couple days out here last week. When you see this forecast, you're gonna get a short window where you gotta get out and take advantage of this blue sky and warm weather."
Residents across the area leaving their heavy winter coats in the closet, and as for how long this weather should last, the News Nine Weather Team's got you covered.