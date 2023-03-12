Residents ready for snow to end

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) With several inches of snow falling across Wisconsin, it's beginning to wear out it's welcome with some residents.
Residents have been breaking out the snowblowers for several months now, and even though Wisconsinites are no strangers to snow, some are ready for spring. Glenda Modrzejewski, a Wausau resident, said, "I'm a little bit tired of it because when you get to spring, when you get to March, then you think that it should start melting and getting warmer."
And while she did say she was ready for spring, Glenda, an avid snowmobiler, she also said she wanted to take advantage of the law few weeks of snow.