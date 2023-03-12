 Skip to main content
...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES...

.A prolonged snow event will continue tonight as low pressure slowly
moves southeast across Wisconsin. Light to moderate snow will
continue across the region tonight, then come to an end from west to
east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to
continue tonight, roughly along/near Highway 29. Minor blowing and
drifting snow is possible tonight into Monday morning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Marathon and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Snow covered and slippery roads are expected. Travel
could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Residents ready for snow to end

  Updated
WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) With several inches of snow falling across Wisconsin, it's beginning to wear out it's welcome with some residents. 

Residents have been breaking out the snowblowers for several months now, and even though Wisconsinites are no strangers to snow, some are ready for spring. Glenda Modrzejewski, a Wausau resident, said, "I'm a little bit tired of it because when you get to spring, when you get to March, then you think that it should start melting and getting warmer."

And while she did say she was ready for spring, Glenda, an avid snowmobiler, she also said she wanted to take advantage of the law few weeks of snow. 

