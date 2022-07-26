Residents speak in favor of Wausau mall development

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Committee members and residents met at Wausau City Hall Tuesday evening, to discuss the proposed plan for the Wausau Mall property.
The mall was demolished in 2020, the plot of land now sitting as empty concrete slabs, but community members hope it won't stay that way for long.
"Those six blocks, once they get done, will bring in far more revenue than the mall ever did." said Tyler Vogt, Co-Owner of Malarkeys.
The proposed plan, proposed by T Wall Enterprises, consists of a mix of residential apartment living as well as some shopping and business centers, something people say is needed.
"We need to increase population density to increase cashflow to the city as opposed to continuing to raise prices on the people that are already here." said Vogt.
Other business owners agreed, and said this project is crucial to attracting young working professionals to the area.
"A vibrant downtown is very important to that, that's what young professionals need, it's what they want." said Mary Ellen Schill, with Ruder and Ware Law Firm.
"We want to attract and retain a next generation 21st century workforce economy that will continue to ensure Wausau's economic success and prosperity' said William Harris.
Others said this project is essential to allowing the community to thrive.
"I said this when the mall was torn down, I said a vote for this project is a vote for the love of Wausau, and I stand by that, it's true." said Ryan Gallagher.
City leaders have yet to vote on this proposal, there was no action taken at the meeting.