Residents taking advantage of warmer weather by getting vehicles washed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - People are looking to take advantage of the warmer temperatures by getting their vehicles washed after weeks of frigid temperatures.
Car washes have seen a steady stream of cars coming throughout the day, as many residents are taking this opportunity to get the salt off their car.
Experts say it depends on the weather when one could get their car washed. They say about once per week is sufficient, but when it's below zero degrees, a car wash can freeze doors shut, but when it's above freezing it's the perfect time to get a wash.
"I deliver food, groceries, I move people around place to place," said Earl Esterly who was at Tommy's Express Wash. "Having a clean car is not only sanitary, but it also makes people feel better getting in and out of the car."