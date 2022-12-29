 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING PRECIPITATION AND FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT...

Fog is expected to develop this evening, and may become dense in
spots. In addition, there is a chance of light freezing rain or
freezing drizzle later this evening and into the overnight hours.
The combination of poor visibility and slick roads may result in
locally hazardous travel conditions.

Light precipitation should end, and visibilities improve, as
drier air arrives in the wake of a cold frontal passage later
tonight. However, slick spots may linger into the morning commute.

Motorists should exercise caution tonight into early Friday.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility around a quarter mile or less at times in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Residents taking advantage of warmer weather by getting vehicles washed

  • Updated
  • 0
Car washes experiencing more business as snow melts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - People are looking to take advantage of the warmer temperatures by getting their vehicles washed after weeks of frigid temperatures.

Car washes have seen a steady stream of cars coming throughout the day, as many residents are taking this opportunity to get the salt off their car.

Experts say it depends on the weather when one could get their car washed. They say about once per week is sufficient, but when it's below zero degrees, a car wash can freeze doors shut, but when it's above freezing it's the perfect time to get a wash.

"I deliver food, groceries, I move people around place to place," said Earl Esterly who was at Tommy's Express Wash. "Having a clean car is not only sanitary, but it also makes people feel better getting in and out of the car."

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you