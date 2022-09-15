Residents upset over proposed power line reroute in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents of one Wausau neighborhood are feeling disappointed and angry with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) over a proposed plan to update power lines.
Concerns over the safety of power lines began in 2019, when a fallen transmission line caused a fire at Steve Roberts's house on Campus Drive.
"My home was destroyed by the fire," Roberts said.
In August 2020, WPS approached the city to relocate and replace the lines.
The proposal would move the lines to East Randolph Street, heading north on Burek Avenue and out to the town of Maine on Decator Drive.
In July 2021, the company sent letters to residents informing them of the plan, saying it was the best option.
"Everyone (thought) that route was presented to was accepting of that route in our neighborhood," alderperson Lisa Rasmussen said.
"We thought it was just a win-win situation for the neighborhood," Roberts said.
On August 5, however, the city was informed the route had changed. Current plans show lines running through Campus Drive.
"The route that we've chosen and the plan that we've chosen is the one that allows us to be able to efficiently upgrade this line, minimize it's impact to landowners and residents and businesses in the area," said Matt Cullen, a spokesman for WPS.
Cullen said WPS' goal was to inform residents of the neighborhoods with open conversation, which included meetings, door-to-door visits and petitions.
However, Campus Drive residents say they feel ignored and that a petition they wrote to change the route back didn't receive a response.
"Our opinions didn't matter, it seems like," Roberts said. "We were left out in the cold. It didn't matter what we thought, it didn't matter what our input was."
WPS requested a permit to cut into certain properties, but the city denied it due to the way residents have been treated.
"This change just rings hollow for a lot of the residents that are affected, and they feel like they're really fighting a losing battle because no one is listening," Rasmussen said.
The permit that was denied was set to be revisited at the September 13 council meeting, but WPS withdrew it from the agenda.
The plan is still expected to continue along Campus Drive, with adjustments made to follow guidelines of the permits that were denied.