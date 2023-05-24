Restaurant holds fundraiser for student killed in weekend crash

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area restaurant is raising money to help the family of one of the D.C. Everest Students killed in a crash this past weekend.
Emily Lewerenz was an employee at Patron Mexican Restaurant for several years. To help with expenses, they're donating 15% of their sales to Emily's family.
Patron's managers say Emily has worked there since she was 15 years old, and describe her as an upbeat and positive employee who was always willing to jump in and help where needed.
They say over the years, she became more than just an employee, but a member of their family.
"I used to call her my little sister, because she was the oldest of her siblings so she said 'you know I always wanted a big sister' so I'm like I'll be your big sister," said Maria Villa, manager at Patron.
The fundraiser will go through Thursday.