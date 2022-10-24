"Restored my faith in humanity": Stevens Point community rallies to help moving scam victim

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Sandra Anderson has lived in Stevens Point for seven years, but this summer she said her landlord raised her rent so high she was forced to move closer to her daughter in Michigan.
That's when she says the scammers hit.
"I was appalled, I was shocked I was stunned, I couldn't even think straight," Anderson, who turns 76 this week, said.
Back in July, Anderson started looking for a moving company before settling on Value Added Movers, who are brokers that line up others to do the work.
The initial quote was $3,500, but three days before her scheduled move the price nearly doubled.
"(The broker said) '"Well you have a few more things, so your estimate is now going to be $6,800,'" but I knew I had a few extra things," she said.
Anderson said she paid $3,500 as a down payment before any work actually began.
With the movers set for last Friday they showed up with a small U-Haul truck and just one worker.
"He pushed a piece of paper at me and said, '"Well, here's your final bill'" and it went up to $14,042.02," said Anderson. "I didn't know what to do and I thought '"How in the world can I afford this.'"
She says her neighbors stepped in and started asking questions about the bill.
The driver refused to connect her with his boss before unloading the truck and leaving, with her deposit.
Consumers reported more than $700,030 dollars lost to moving scams which is a 216% increase from 2020.
Within hours Sandra said the community came together offering to borrow a semi-trailer, and people to load her belongings.
They only charged for the gas to get to and from Michigan.
"It just restored my faith in humanity," Anderson said. "There's so many good people out there, so many good people ready to help."
We did reach out to Value Added Movers for comment and we haven't received a response.