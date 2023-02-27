Restructuring school districts: Petition calls for School Board to halt

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY ROADS TO CONTINUE OVERNIGHT... Patchy light snow and light freezing drizzle will taper off from west to east overnight, with little overall impact. However, falling temperatures will cause wet roads to freeze, resulting in continued hazardous travel conditions, which may linger into the Tuesday morning commute. Motorists should anticipate snow or ice covered spots on roads for the rest of the night. Untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses may be especially slippery. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.