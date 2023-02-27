Restructuring school districts: Petition calls for School Board to halt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Norah Brown has five children in the Wausau School District after the school board approved the district restructuring plan in February, she got to work.
She started a petition against the plan.
"I started the petition because we felt really strongly about the restructuring plan that the administration started and that the board passed wasn't in the best interest of our own students and of the district as a whole in our community," said Brown.
That petition calls the board to halt proceedings and go to referendum on the matter, she said the petition is really to draw the board's attention to their concerns.
"I'm feeling like in spite of the boards insistence that there was an opportunity for everyone to have their voice heard, people really weren't feeling like they had been informed or that they had had that chance," said Brown.
One of her main concerns? Class sizes.
She's worried plans to combine Wausau East and West into a single high school could raise class sizes and possibly take away opportunities from students.
"It limits athletic opportunities, it limits theater, music, scholarship opportunities and we just don't think that's necessary," said Brown, "I just think we're losing out on more opportunities than we're gaining by combining schools."
At a board meeting Monday night, members discussed next steps, including a potential non-binding referendum question for next year's ballot.
"So more people could you know have their voice heard in that fashion," said Corey Sillars, board member.
"At the end of the day the people that would be voting and having input on this, many of them have or will have, their student will be impacted by this in some way shape or form," said Pat McKee, board member.
Anther option being considered by the board, quarterly public meetings, to allow the public to be involved in the process.