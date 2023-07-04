Rhinelander Celebrates 4th of July with Batman, Hodag Busters, and Evel Knievel

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) The 4th of July is a big thing in Rhinelander.
Today the community celebrated with Batman, The Hodag Busters, and Evel Knievel.
With no smoky air, rain, or lightning to hinder the celebration many were pleased that there were no setbacks.
“it’s such a beautiful day, we don’t have smoke in the sky, what more could you ask for?” said Michael Kliss who attended the parade.
Everything from old fashioned cars to emergency service vehicles were honking horns, blaring sirens, and shooting confetti.
The event was great for those in families, and for the entire Rhinelander community to come together to celebrate our nation.
The parade lasted an hour, and ended with two fighter jets flying overhead as the crowd cheered approvingly.