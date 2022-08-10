Rhinelander City Administrator Resigns

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Zach Vruwink who served over two years as city administrator is resigning from the position, but will continue to serve until mid-October.
"It was really a privilege to be apart of all the great improvements here in Rhinelander. We've got housing projects, hotel projects, and a ton of economic development underway," said Vruwink.
This move does come after some tension that was previously reported on between city hall and its workers.
However, city leaders said that had no impact on the resignation.
"There's always going to be tension between employees and bosses," said Eileen Daniel, Rhinelander City Council President.
After Vruwink, this will be Rhinelander's seventh city administrator since 2015, and city leaders are looking for stability.
"We've gained a lot of momentum with the new city council. We've gotten a lot of projects going and I'd love to see those continue," said Daniel.
With changes coming, officials said they're still confident the city will continue to move in the right direction.
"I'm really proud of the team we assembled. I believe they're very much focused on the future and achieving the goals and missions that are set forth by the council and the mayor," said Vruwink.
City officials, including Vruwink said they'll start recruiting candidates and that final decision will go to city council.