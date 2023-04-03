Rhinelander making plans to build new well

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Rhinelander is looking for locations to build a new well.
This after shutting down two due to PFAS in 2019. Since then, the city has been running on three wells, but the EPA's new proposed rule on PFAS levels could complicate things.
According to our news partners at WXPR, one of the wells is testing at levels just high enough to require action under the EPA's proposed rule.
Mayor Kris Hanus says new filtration systems, like Wausau is investing in, are not feasible for Rhinelander.
"Until whatever forces that be, meaning the EPA, the DNR, the state, the feds tell us what is good or not, it's kind of hard to spend tax payers money on a guess," said Hanus.
They're looking at locations on the east side of the city or more south.
The city did get $1.6 million in federal aid, but officials are still working to learn more about how the money can be used.