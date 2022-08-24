Rhinelander School District set to vote on operational referendum

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Families in Rhinelander will be seeing a school referendum on November's ballot.
If passed, the referendum would allow the district to receive $4 million dollars from the community, but an increase in state aid means it would actually serve as a tax reduction for families in the district.
"The biggest areas for need would be staffing, programs, curriculum, resources and all the costs - just like everything in our society - costs are going up," said Eric Burke, Superintendent for the Rhinelander School District.
That four year referendum previously passed in 2018 and is now up for a renewal.
It will appear for district families on election day - November 8th.