Rhinelander students getting free school supplies

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parents in the Northwoods will get some relief when it comes to school supplies.
The Rhinelander School District will be supplying kids with all necessary materials for the school year.
The items were purchased with the school fees that parents already pay.
The superintendent said it's their way of giving back to families.
"I think really what it boils down to is, our community, our families have supported our school district and we want to find ways to support them," Eric Burke, Rhinelander Superintendent, said.
The supplies will be part of the back to school orientation and already in classrooms on the first day of school.