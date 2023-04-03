Rhinelander voted best city in Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- The City of Rhinelander officially holds the title of the Best City in Wisconsin.
They won the top spot in the bracket contest held by the Milwaukee Record, beating out Menasha with nearly 62% of the vote.
City officials say the whole community rallied to get them this win, and that's what they believe makes it the best city in Wisconsin.
"Hands down, it's the people," said Rachel Boehlen with the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce. "If there's ever somebody that needs a hand lent out or needs assistance in an area, there's always somebody there. This town really rallies together. "
The chamber says they hope this win encourages people who aren't familiar with Rhinelander to check out what the city has to offer.