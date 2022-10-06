Rib Mountain dog park expands and dozens of dogs check it out

(WAOW) -- Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting to celebrate phase two of Sandy's Bark Park Thursday afternoon.
Located on Thrush Avenue, the new fenced park area sits on a little over one acre of land.
The land was donated by the Austin Living Trust, with numerous other donations making the project possible.
"This is a great day for Rib Mountain," said Rib Mountain Supervisor Gerry Klein. "This is a great park. The first park that we developed, the dog park phase one, has been a huge success. So immediately once realized how successful that was we started looking at other opportunities."
The original park opened in September 2018.
Next the Town of Rib Mountain plans to raise over $100,000 to build a parking lot near the new park area. That's considered phase three.
Phase four includes plans to create a leash-only area on nearby property.