Rib Mountain man completes trip kayaking the Wisconsin River in record time

  • Updated
  • 0
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - A Rib Mountain man made some history by finishing up a kayaking trip down the entire Wisconsin River in record time recently.

Andy Nevitt was in his kayak for nearly 430 miles of river. He finished up his journey on Thursday morning exhausted but fulfilled. 

He says it took over two years of training and says he completed the paddle in five days, two hours, and 19 minutes. 

That crushed the previous record of six days and six hours.

Nevitt said there was no rhyme or reason behind the trip, other when he gets an idea in his head, he becomes obsessed with it.

"I really felt like I could outmatch those distances, so I sort of set goals each day where I wanted to be," Nevitt said. "Basically, wanted to cover an average of 80 miles per day or more."

Nevitt added that his favorite part of his journey was running into fellow paddlers that kayaked short distances with him.

After a couple days of rest, he's now off to Minnesota on Saturday to compete in more kayak races.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

