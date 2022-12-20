Rib Mountain State Park master plan approved

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — Rib Mountain State Park master plan has been approved and will be adding 128 acres of expanded downhill skiing with family-friendly ski runs, a network of mountain biking, multi-use hiking trails and climbing areas.
A comprehensive update of the Master Plan for the Rib Mountain State Park was approved at the meeting of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board in Madison on Dec. 14, according to a press release from Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.
The update is a revision to the 2005 Master Plan for the Park and culminated from a three-year public process led by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Master Plan Revision presented by the DNR to the Natural Resources Board included input from 6,000 public comments and four public hearings, according to the release.
Additionally, a perimeter trail encircling the mountain, reintroduction of camping and a new nature center is also planned. Two new areas for skiing were also approved, including a new lift and ski trails to the east of the existing Cupid Lift and a new lift and ski trails to the west of the Dasher Lift, the press release stated.
Following the public testimony portion of the meeting, the Board began deliberations on the DNR’s proposal. A modification was proposed to the DNR proposal to add to the western ski development which would enable a lift to the top of the mountain supporting three family-friendly ski runs and lift-served mountain bike trails. The Board approved the DNR’s proposal, with a 28-acre addition, by a vote of 6-0, according to the release.
"I taught each of my daughters to ski at Granite Peak and it was a wonderful experience, but there were some challenges,” said Matt Rowe, President of Ruder Ware LLSC and Chair of the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership. “Because of the topography currently found at Granite Peak Ski Resort, introducing young skiers to this outdoor activity is difficult. Expansion to the west would allow for more gradual, family-friendly runs and expose this wonderful outdoor resource to a wider range of Wisconsin residents. I’m confident that this can be done with minimal impact to the natural area at Rib Mountain State Park.”
The Natural Resources Board is the governing body of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Board’s authority includes approval of state park master plans, land acquisitions, new or amended rules and the department’s budget. A full recording of the Natural Resources Board meeting on December 14 is available on the WIDNRTV YouTube channel.
"The passing of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan with the additional approval of enhanced year-round access sets the vision for the future of the state park and surrounding area,” said Jamie Polley, Director, Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry. “The addition of mountain biking and the expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities further advances the county’s desire to be an outdoor recreation destination."
Annual data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry contributed a record-setting $8.7 billion to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. The economic impact of the full implementation of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan is projected to achieve an additional $26 million in economic impacts annually.
"With the approval of the DNR's Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan, adding biking, skiing and trail options for outdoor lovers of all skill levels, it is becoming quite clear what makes our area unique; premiere outdoor recreation,” said Tim White, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The greater Wausau area is becoming Wisconsin's outdoor basecamp. All the comforts of culture, art, dining and more can be found at the foot of the mountain, coupled with outdoor adventure all year long. We are grateful for the work of the DNR along with the tremendous input from our community."