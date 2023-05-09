Riding season is here as many Marathon County trails open

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The 2023 riding season is officially open, as many Marathon County mountain bike, ATV/UTV and horseback riding trails opened on Wednesday.
The Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that the following trails opened for the 2023 riding season:
- Burma Forest ATV/UTV trails
- Nine Mile County Forest mountain bike and horse trails will open at noon daily until the end of the spring turkey season which is May 30. Officials recommend riders wear blaze orange clothing whenever in or adjacent to County Forests.
- Kronenwetter and Leather Camp County Forest horse trails
- Big Eau Pleine County Park mountain bike and horse trails,
- The Burma County Forest Unit ATV and UTV trails will be open between 6 am and 10 pm each day through September 30. Motorcycles and dirt bikes are prohibited on the Burma trails. Please stay on designated ATV/UTV trails or this area may close.
The Sylvan Hill Mountain Bike Trails are still closed due to wet conditions.
Check the website, Facebook or call Wausau & Marathon County, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 715-261-1550 for more information.