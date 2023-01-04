Rising Jackpot Has Residents Feeling Lotto Fever

As the Mega Millions climbs even higher, people are flocking to get their hands on that winning ticket. As of now, the jackpot is over $940 million dollars, even with the cash payout, that's nearly $400 million in green.
That has lottery players flocking to the nearest gas station or ticket counter, including one Wausau woman who says she'd be happy to win even if it wasn't the full jackpot.
Katherine Gernovsek, an area resident, said, "Because I'm poor and I wouldn't mind being rich. I'm not drastically poor and it doesn't have to be the big amount just a portion of it would be fine."
She said that she encourages anyone and everyone to go out and buy a ticket because, ash she puts it, you just never know.