Rising Mega Millions jackpot has residents feeling lotto fever

As the Mega Millions climbs even higher, people are flocking to get their hands on a potential winning ticket. As of now, the jackpot is over $940 million dollars, even with the cash payout, that's nearly $400 million cash.
That has lottery players flocking to the nearest gas station or ticket counter, including one Wausau woman who says she'd be happy to win even if it wasn't the full jackpot.
"Because I'm poor and I wouldn't mind being rich," Katherine Gernovsek said. "I'm not drastically poor and it doesn't have to be the big amount, just a portion of it, would be fine."
She said she goes out and buys a ticket because - as she puts it - you just never know.