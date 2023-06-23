Rising temps mean hot sidewalks for pets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Temperatures are reaching a consistent 80 degrees as of late, and sidewalks and driveways can heat up fast.
Sidewalk cement can get as hot as 105 degrees on an 85 degree day and close to 110 degrees on asphalt.
That's hot enough to give your pets serious burns.
But before you let them out to play or take them for a walk, experts say to place your hand on the pavement for around ten seconds.
If it's too hot for you, then it's too hot for your pet.
"Surfaces can heat up quicker than you think," said John Lauer, firefighter with the Wausau Fire Department. "They make the little booties for the pets. If you're going to take the dog for a walk, I think it's something people forget about."
Pet owners can keep an eye on their pet and look for signs such as limping, refusing to walk, and licking or chewing on their paws.
Experts say to take your pets out before the hottest hours of the day.
That's before noon and after 6 p.m.