...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee,
Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the
surface originating from Quebec Province. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level
statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an
isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider
avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rising temps mean hot sidewalks for pets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Temperatures are reaching a consistent 80 degrees as of late, and sidewalks and driveways can heat up fast.

Sidewalk cement can get as hot as 105 degrees on an 85 degree day and close to 110 degrees on asphalt. 

That's hot enough to give your pets serious burns. 

But before you let them out to play or take them for a walk, experts say to place your hand on the pavement for around ten seconds.

If it's too hot for you, then it's too hot for your pet.

"Surfaces can heat up quicker than you think," said John Lauer, firefighter with the Wausau Fire Department. "They make the little booties for the pets. If you're going to take the dog for a walk, I think it's something people forget about."

Pet owners can keep an eye on their pet and look for signs such as limping, refusing to walk, and licking or chewing on their paws.

Experts say to take your pets out before the hottest hours of the day. 

That's before noon and after 6 p.m.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

