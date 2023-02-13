River District highlights black-owned businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Clifford Hayes has been running CK Clothing and Spa for the past nine months, where he specializes in urban wear and custom designs, as well as hair braiding and styling.
He says it was born out of a need he saw for certain styles that didn't exist in Wausau.
"I knew I always wanted to be a designer whether that be custom shoes, custom clothes, I was just into fashion," Hayes said.
When he opened the store last year, he says he never expected the amount of support they'd get in such a short time.
"I would have never in a million years imagined that this would be this good in nine months," Hayes said.
It's this kind of community support that the Wausau River District is hoping to generate with their new downtown banner campaign.
"It was an opportunity for us to refresh the banner designs but also a way for us to insert diversity into our downtown," said executive director Blake Opal-Wahoske.
The designs will change every month to celebrate different cultural heritage months. This Black History Month, Opal-Wahoske says diversity in business is essential in helping communities to grow.
"It helps create a stronger economy, it helps create jobs, and it also helps shorten that racial wealth gap as well," he said.
Hayes says he appreciates all the support his business has gotten over the past few months, and encourages others to lend their support to black-owned businesses.
"[Support black-owned businesses] by giving us a chance, by coming by, seeing what we have to offer," he said.
You can support black-owned businesses through monetary support, or by leaving a review online or on social media.