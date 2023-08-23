Riverside Fire District helps local's get much-needed relief from sweltering heat

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) — Many of you have probably been staying inside to beat Wednesday's heat.
However, the Riverside Fire District found another way to help many in the community cool off with a pop-up splash pad.
The firefighters are trying to help everyone cool off and enjoy the last few days of summer.
The number on the thermometer kept going up, hitting the 90s with the heat index making it feel around 100 degrees.
For so many of the kids it was a great way to spend one of their last days of summer.
"So of course with the heat being today it’s currently 90 degrees-plus the water is nice and chilly so come out here let the kids run off some energy cool off get them just active and outside playing.” said, Lieutenant Ryan Lunch for the Riverside Fire District.
The district also plans on possibly doing more splash pads in the near future if the timing and weather works out.
And as fun as this was, you'll want to avoid going outside if you can over the next day or so.
First responders say to drink plenty of water and take breaks to cool off.