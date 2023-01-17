 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow will result in
hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning
commute. Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest
forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east
central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late Wednesday night
into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

Road crews prep for snow after ice, slush

Snow plow

(WAOW) -- Monday it was rain and ice, but Wednesday we'll have snow headed our way, and crews across our area are prepping for the weather.

"We've had some pretty crazy weather," said Dustin Kraege, Public Works Superintendent for the City of Wausau. "Unseasonably warm so we've gotten a lot of rain."

That rain creating ice and slush across the city.

"We have crews out scraping trying to get ahead of that and applying more sand but anywhere you see any kind of snow cover it's incredibly slippery," he said.

That means more sand and salt than usual.

"We still have enough sand and salt but we have used more this year," Kraege said.

Outside of Wausau, across Marathon County things have been a little better.

"Pretty much in these type of conditions we've been sending the guys out in the morning, they go around their sections, make sure things are okay, if they have to give stuff a shot here and there," said Kris Baguhn, Maintenance Superintendent with the Marathon County Highway Department.

But on Wednesday, they'll have to change their approach when snow moves in.

"We'll have to switch into our normal maintenance mode of plowing," Kraege said. "We'll typically keep an eye out for bridge decks if we have to get out there with some brine and try and hit them, because the goal is to keep them from sticking down."

Baguhn says they're replenishing salt supplies to keep sheds full in preparation and will begin sending out crews once they know where the snow is starting to hit hardest.

The City of Wausau's Public Works Department has a priority map that shows the areas they say they'll plow first.

