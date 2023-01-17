Road crews prep for snow after ice, slush

(WAOW) -- Monday it was rain and ice, but Wednesday we'll have snow headed our way, and crews across our area are prepping for the weather.
"We've had some pretty crazy weather," said Dustin Kraege, Public Works Superintendent for the City of Wausau. "Unseasonably warm so we've gotten a lot of rain."
That rain creating ice and slush across the city.
"We have crews out scraping trying to get ahead of that and applying more sand but anywhere you see any kind of snow cover it's incredibly slippery," he said.
That means more sand and salt than usual.
"We still have enough sand and salt but we have used more this year," Kraege said.
Outside of Wausau, across Marathon County things have been a little better.
"Pretty much in these type of conditions we've been sending the guys out in the morning, they go around their sections, make sure things are okay, if they have to give stuff a shot here and there," said Kris Baguhn, Maintenance Superintendent with the Marathon County Highway Department.
But on Wednesday, they'll have to change their approach when snow moves in.
"We'll have to switch into our normal maintenance mode of plowing," Kraege said. "We'll typically keep an eye out for bridge decks if we have to get out there with some brine and try and hit them, because the goal is to keep them from sticking down."
Baguhn says they're replenishing salt supplies to keep sheds full in preparation and will begin sending out crews once they know where the snow is starting to hit hardest.
The City of Wausau's Public Works Department has a priority map that shows the areas they say they'll plow first.