Roadkill commonplace across the Badger State

(WAOW) — We have seen a reoccurring theme across the state with dead animals skewed across the roadway.
Many people have been left with questions about the process of what to do when you see one.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) says to call the authorities via 9-1-1 and they will send someone out to remove the carcass.
DOT says don't get out of your car to do something about a dead animal as it is too dangerous to get out in the middle of the road.
Try to keep your eyes on the road, buckle up, and be a defensive driver.