Rodeway Inn in Stevens Point shuts down temporarily after water pipes burst

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Rodeway Inn in Stevens Point is in the midst of renovations - but just experienced another setback.
The Stevens Point Fire Department was called out December 2nd because the hotel was flooding from burst pipes.
City officials say the pipes froze over after someone left several windows open. They don't have any information on who left the windows open.
The city says issues with the building has been ongoing for the past few years. In 2019, the building was shut down over safety and health concerns with the hotel's water as well as structural damage.
"There was an issue a while back where we said, 'alright, you need to fix all of this stuff or tear the building down,'" said Stevens Point Mayor, Mike Wiza.
In this latest instance, there were two construction workers and a hotel employee staying in the building, which officials say was legal.
Rodeway Inn has been still taking online reservations, but it's unknown if they were letting guests stay.
Wiza says rising cost of materials and scheduling issues contributed to the renovation delays of the hotel, but the city remains confident it will be up in running again in 2023.