Roundtable at North Central Techinical College lead by congressmen

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Aspects of economic development are just one of many topics discussed at the roundtable led by Congressman Tom Tiffany on Wednesday.
The Roundtable discussion was located at the Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.
Members of the meeting included commerce members, local business owners, and other community leaders.
A range of topics were discussed including inflation, national debt and more.
They also discussed proposed changes to the Weston Power Plant and its plans to add more green energy to the mix, some fearing Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) would close the plant altogether.
"We need to make sure that Wisconsin Public Services We-Energy that they do not choose to close this planet if they choose to close this plant our manufactures here in this area--are we are going to see sufficiently raising electrical rates," Tiffany said.
WPS said last year it plans to add a new $171 million natural gas plant to its Weston site.