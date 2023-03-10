RV shows coming to town

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. -- (WAOW) Two shows, one weekend, both vying for customers. Camper Palooza and the Central Wisconsin RV and Camper Show are ringing in an end to winter, celebrating over 30 years, and 13 years respectively.
King's Camper General Manager John Gajewski saying that the local feel of his store will help draw in customers, saying, "The biggest thing that separates us a little bit is that we're a show that's all about us. Again it gets back to the local feel, versus buying from somebody from way out of town or anything like that."
However, Chuck Collins, the show producer at the Central Wisconsin RV and Camper Show, doesn't see it as a competition, saying, "Look at them, look at us, and see what works. I don't really view it as competition per say."
But why don't the shows just combine into one? Collins says that in a way, they already do. Collins said, "Well, their parent organization is at this show. Markquart has purchased them, and Markquart is the area that we're televising."
Regardless of where you shop, the shows had options for every level of camping enthusiast.