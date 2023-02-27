Safe driving on icy roads

(WAOW) -- If you have to be on the roads, you're going to have to change the way you drive.
Wisconsin State Patrol is urging drivers to plan ahead.
Leave earlier than you normally would, as speeds on the highway could range from 30 to 50 miles per hour.
Keep enough distance between yourself and the car in front of you.
"It's going to give you enough time to slow down, hopefully not slide into the back end of the vehicle in front of you," said Sergeant Bryan Wrycha. "Also, it'll keep you out of the median and the ditch."
If you do find yourself sliding or losing control, don't over correct. Keep your foot off the gas and brake, and steer in the direction you want to go until your car gets back under control.