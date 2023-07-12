Safety On Rural Railroads Is Becoming A Priority

Junction City, WI (WAOW) — Two deaths have occurred because of train crashes on rural railroads in the Junction City area since May.
State officials and area Sheriff's Departments are concerned by these numbers and are working on the best way to keep you safe around railroad crossings.
"That's actually extremely concerning. We always pay attention to the railroad crossings specifically because of the dangers with them, and people don't often realize how dangerous railroad crossings actually are," says Wood County Lieutenant Kalvin Dorshorst.
There are plenty of rules and equipment in use to prevent accidents from happening, like crossing guards and yield signs.
But, it's also on the person trying to cross, because it is illegal to cross in a different spot than is designated, and doing so could end up being deadly.
"People will often times be going cross country and try to go across the tracks outside of a regular crossing and that's extremely dangerous, and it is illegal to cross anywhere else other than a designated area," Dorshorst states.
It takes trains upwards of a mile to stop for anything standing in the tracks, even after hitting the emergency break.
But these recent accidents have sparked conversation between the State Commissioner of Railroads and the DOT about what can be changed.
"We talk about incidents, we track incidents that happened across the state, and one things that we are discussing and talking about is what we can do different," says Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads Don Vruwink.
The state is doing what it can to help bolster safety on the rails, but it is up to you to follow the measures put in place and pay attention.
"Make sure it's stop, look, and listen when you are going to cross a railroad crossing. Don't always just depend on the other safety equipment that's there. Take your own precautions to make sure that you are keeping yourself safe as well," says Dorshorst.
Remember to always slow down and look for trains when you are crossing the tracks, keeping yourself safe from any danger.