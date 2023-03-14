Salt supply in Marathon County

(WAOW) -- With all this snow, road crews are using a lot of salt.
The Marathon County Highway Department says they get their salt shipments on an as-needed basis, with trucks coming from Green Bay to deliver salt to their Wausau and Stratford locations.
But Paul Schilling with the department says there have been a few issues along the way.
"This year there have been issues with trucking, I guess it's happened in Green Bay quite a bit, getting it off the docks," said Schilling. "But so far when we need it we've been getting it so it's been working out."
He says they'll be restocking on salt this week and next week, especially with the upcoming forecast of more rain and snow.