Salvation Army holds Red Kettle "duel"

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While you may have been seeing the Salvation Army bell-ringers out and about in the area, a group of them decided to further the message Wednesday through a little bit of friendly competition.
It was staff versus advisory board ringing the bells to see who could raise the most money in two hours.
The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year, but staff say they wanted to take it even further by putting a fun twist on it.
"We keep saying how much fun it is so we said hey, let's go out there and let's have some of that fun," said Ann Chrudinsky, Development director with the Salvation Army. "So that's why we decided to do this, to show that we're willing to get out there in the cold and do this as well."
The final totals for who won the competition are still being counted, so stick with News 9 for any updates.