Samoset Council starting food drive

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Area Boy Scouts area going door to door to help families in need.
The Samoset Council is kicking off their annual Scouting For Food event to help families across central Wisconsin who are dealing with food insecurity.
Both Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts left orange flyers on doors across their neighborhoods. The flyers reminded residents to donate non-perishable food items.
Lisa Satayut, the assistant development director for the Samoset Council, said, "Scouts just love getting out there. Doing service projects, knowing the impact of what they're doing, and just living the scout oath."
The Scouts will return to the homes to collect the donations and send them out to area families.