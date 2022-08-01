 Skip to main content
Sandy's Bark Park up for nationwide grant

  • Updated
DOG-PARK
By Sarah McGrew

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- Sandy's Bark Park in Rib Mountain is up for a grant.

They are one of 30 communities selected nationwide.

21 of the communities are looking to create a new dog park, the other nine, including Sandy's Bark Park, are looking to enhance their park.

The top five existing dog parks will get $5,000. The top four looking to create a new dog park will get $25,000

It's part of the 2022 PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant.

Five will get $5,000 to enhance their dog park.

You can vote here until Aug. 31.

