Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1167.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sawmill Brewing Company wins national competition

  • Updated
  • 0
Sawmill Brewing Company

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The votes are in, and Sawmill Brewing Company has taken home the national title in the March Brewsanity bracket competition.

The Merrill brewery beat out Common John Brewing Company in Tennessee for the prize. They'll receive an award ceremony, a national champion trophy and a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Head brewer Ben Osness says they are continuously blown away by the community's support throughout this contest.

"It still hasn't sunk in for us," he said. "Just the support is amazing, we just all feel the love and again, all the celebration we're doing, we're sharing it with everybody. This is everybody's title."

The owners have yet to decide which charity to donate to, and will hold a vote on social media where fans can decide which local charity will receive the donation.

