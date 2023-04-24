Sawmill Brewing Company wins national competition

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The votes are in, and Sawmill Brewing Company has taken home the national title in the March Brewsanity bracket competition.
The Merrill brewery beat out Common John Brewing Company in Tennessee for the prize. They'll receive an award ceremony, a national champion trophy and a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.
Head brewer Ben Osness says they are continuously blown away by the community's support throughout this contest.
"It still hasn't sunk in for us," he said. "Just the support is amazing, we just all feel the love and again, all the celebration we're doing, we're sharing it with everybody. This is everybody's title."
The owners have yet to decide which charity to donate to, and will hold a vote on social media where fans can decide which local charity will receive the donation.