'Scary Skate' takes Halloween fun to the ice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ice skating probably isn't the first thing to come to mind when you think about Halloween, but one area sports team is taking the holiday to the ice for a scary good time.
The Wausau Cyclones and the Parks and Recreation department are hosting their "Scary Skate" at the Marathon Park Ice Arena on Wednesday.
The event is trick-or-treating on ice, so families can go in costumes and get lots of candy.
The Cyclones say that while it may seem like an odd pairing, it's actually a great way to get into the spooky season spirit.
"We turn the lights down low, get the fog machine out there, just, you know an ice rink provides a pretty good environment to spook things up a little bit," Jake Sennholz, the team's play-by-play broadcaster, said.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Admission is $3 for kids and $4 for adults, with a $1 discount for bringing a canned food donation.
Skates can be rented for $3. The first 100 kids will receive a free ticket for the team's November 12 game.