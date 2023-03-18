Schofield Lions Club raises money for fire department

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Schofield Lions Club held their second annual fundraising raffle at Norm's Bar in Rothschild, looking to raise funds for the Riverside Fire District to help them purchase life-saving equipment.
Sandy Kozlowski, the treasurer for the club, said, "For us it's important because the Lions is here to sponsor anything in the community that has a need, and we saw last year that they had a need for equipment when they built their new fire station, so it was important for us to pitch in and help out any way we could."
Last year they raised over $7,500 dollars for the department, and this year, they say their goal was over $10,000.