Schofield man facing three counts child sexual assault has trial set

WAUSAU (WAOW/WSAU) — A trial is set for a 25-year-old Schofield man accused of inappropriately touching girls multiple times.
Martin Raatz, 25, was on probation for other convictions when he is accused of inappropriately toughing girls on multiple occasions, according to reporting by WSAU. The three-day trial is set for August 16-18.
Raatz faces three felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault involving sexual contact with someone under the age of 13 along with two misdemeanor charges of 4th-degree sexual assault. All of the charges include repeater offenses.
Previous charges against him date back to 2015 and 2017. Raatz served four years in state prison following his conviction in ’17, according to WSAU.
Due to the repeater factor, Raatz could receive a lengthier prison sentence. A final pre-trial hearing takes place July 10.