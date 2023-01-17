 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow will result in
hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning
commute. Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest
forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east
central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late Wednesday night
into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

&&

Schofield man facing three counts child sexual assault has trial set

  • Updated
  • 0
Raatz

Martin Raatz

WAUSAU (WAOW/WSAU) — A trial is set for a 25-year-old Schofield man accused of inappropriately touching girls multiple times.

Martin Raatz, 25, was on probation for other convictions when he is accused of inappropriately toughing girls on multiple occasions, according to reporting by WSAU. The three-day trial is set for August 16-18.

Raatz faces three felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault involving sexual contact with someone under the age of 13 along with two misdemeanor charges of 4th-degree sexual assault. All of the charges include repeater offenses. 

Previous charges against him date back to 2015 and 2017. Raatz served four years in state prison following his conviction in ’17, according to WSAU.

Due to the repeater factor, Raatz could receive a lengthier prison sentence. A final pre-trial hearing takes place July 10. 

Tags

Recommended for you