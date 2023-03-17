School board weighs in on Cub Scout issue

MARSHFIELD, Wis. --- (WAOW) The Marshfield School Board is looking to clarify misconceptions over Cub Scouts having access to schools, saying that misinformation has been spreading.
Recently, a Scout Master told News 9 that their troop was not allowed to advertise in Marshfield Public Schools, claiming it came from a school board ruling, and that e-flyers on the district's website were hard to access, but school board members say that's not true.
School Board President Francis Bohon saying, "The board has never had a discussion even, or a vote, to keep out any particular organization. It's always good for the public to have correct information, and complete information."
The district saying that if any organization wants to advertise in schools, all they need to do is call the school's principal, or fill out a form online.