School District Asks Voters for $100 Million Dollar Budget

The Marshfield School District says their buildings need repairs and upkeep, combine that with improvements to their tech ed. program, and that's only the start of a $100 million dollar shopping list.
The Marshfield School Board voted 6-1 in favor of bringing their proposed budget referendum to a vote from residents, but despite it's large price tag, the superintendent says the repairs are a necessity.
Superintendent Ryan Christianson, said, "Marshfield High School now is a 55 year old building, so there are a number of mechanical and electrical and infrastructure components that are in need of improvements."
One of the improvements the district would like to make is to their tech ed. programs, programs that teachers say will prepare students for future careers.
Ben Will, a metal tech instructor at Marshfield High School, said, "Our shops have not been majorly overhauled in nearly 50 years. Having this referendum is gonna give us the opportunity to not only meet the demand of the industry, but also be able to keep up with some of our other community schools."
But the 100 million dollar question is, where is all of the money coming from? Christianson says that the district will take out a loan from a bond company, and pay it off over the next 20 years, making sure not to burden taxpayers. The company they will take the loan out from has not been determined yet.
Residents will head to the polls on April fourth to decide the referendum's fate.