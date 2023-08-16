 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

School district unveils new extension

School district unveils new extension

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Abbotsford School District is looking to help their students stay safe, and learn more efficiently with their new addition opening just in time for school. 

Part of the building can be used as a severe weather shelter, and the hole community can go there in case of an emergency. District Administrator Ryan Bargender said, "We explored it, we knew there was a need in our community, we have some apartment homes, some trailer homes, people that don't have basements, and we thought that this would be a way to provide that safe space for our community."

As the saying goes, Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was the addition, having to combine money from FEMA, with money the district already had in their budget, as well as money given to the district through a successful referendum. 

Bargender said, "Really it was a joint effort from our school, our school board, our community, and really a great asset for our community."

He said that since it took the whole community to make it happen, they wanted to make sure that it served everyone in the community. 

