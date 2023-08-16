School district unveils new extension

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Abbotsford School District is looking to help their students stay safe, and learn more efficiently with their new addition opening just in time for school.
Part of the building can be used as a severe weather shelter, and the hole community can go there in case of an emergency. District Administrator Ryan Bargender said, "We explored it, we knew there was a need in our community, we have some apartment homes, some trailer homes, people that don't have basements, and we thought that this would be a way to provide that safe space for our community."
As the saying goes, Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was the addition, having to combine money from FEMA, with money the district already had in their budget, as well as money given to the district through a successful referendum.
Bargender said, "Really it was a joint effort from our school, our school board, our community, and really a great asset for our community."
He said that since it took the whole community to make it happen, they wanted to make sure that it served everyone in the community.