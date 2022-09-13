School districts prepare for flu season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- School is back in session and with so many people coming together under one roof, the possibility for an outbreak grows.
But Gina Lehman, the Director of Student Services at D.C. Everest School district, says so far they've started the year off on the right foot.
"We're not seeing an increase of outbreaks but we are aware once you bring a bunch of people back together and school starting, there's more germs around," she said.
After dealing with the uncertainties of COVID-19, Lehman says they aren't taking chances this year.
"We as a district want to keep our students in school, keep learning, work with our community and making sure our attendance is at school," she said.
According to the CDC, flu season usually generates about 45 million illnesses between December and February of each year.
That's been down the last two years though, because of masking and other safety measures against COVID-19. Health officials with Aspirus say you should start thinking about getting your flu shot now.
"We recommend September and October," said Allyson Balthazor, a pharmacist with Aspirus Wausau Hospital. "If you get it later than that, that's okay, but getting it too early just means you might not be protected through the end of the season."
In the meantime, Lehman says the message they want to get across to students and faculty is don't try to push through any illness.
"If you're not feeling well, take care of yourself," she said. "Because if you're bringing it to school then it's compromising the learning and the health of everyone else."