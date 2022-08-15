School districts relax COVID protocols ahead of new year

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The school year is right around the corner, and some schools plan to keep light COVID-19 protocols in place.
"Our focus this year is really going to be on... if you're sick, stay home," said D.C. Everest Assistant Superintendent of Learning Jeff Lindell.
Lindell says they're keeping in mind the existing cases still left in the Badger State.
"We certainly hope it's the tail end of the pandemic," he said. "I think what's important to us is we're focused on giving our students a well-rounded education."
They say they're sticking with their guidelines to make masks optional for students and faculty.
Other districts are taking a similar approach. In a letter sent to Wisconsin Rapids parents, officials say they are still advising students who are sick to stay home for five days.
Wausau is keeping masks optional, and students are asked to get tested if they suspect they have COVID.
Lindell says D.C. Everest is prepared to switch gears if things get worse.