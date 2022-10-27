"(School) has to be fun": Halloween parade at St. Mark's Elementary

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- When we picture Halloween, we picture shrieks of terror, but students at St. Mark's Elementary in Rothschild squealed with glee Thursday cleaning up on candy and decked out in their costumes.
Students at St. Mark's Elementary in Rothschild got to show off their costumes before fall break starting on Friday and received some nice prizes.
The students participated in a costume runway outside school, strutted around the playground to allow everyone see their spooky attire.
"School has to be not just academics, it has to be fun," said Shirley Heise, principal at St. Mark's Elementary.
The parents were allowed to get in on the action pooling together candy baskets for the kids also getting them ready for the prepped for a candy-filled holiday weekend.